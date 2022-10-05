Maja Ma star Madhuri Dixit buys luxurious sea view flat worth Rs 48 crore in Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit/Insatgram

According to a report, Madhuri Dixit just bought an apartment in Mumbai. According to reports, the actor's new apartment, reportedly valued at Rs 48 crore, is situated on the 53rd floor of an opulent building complex in Mumbai's affluent Lower Parel neighbourhood. The report also stated that the property was registered on September 28, 2022.

The aforementioned home was bought by Madhuri at Indiabulls Blu, Lower Parel. According to the Indiabulls website, the luxury property in Worli, south Mumbai, is built on 10 acres and has breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Large swimming pools, a football field, a gym, a spa, a club, and numerous more amenities.

In September, Madhuri signed the sale conveyance deed with the seller Calleis Land Development Private Limited and paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore, according to a story in Indian Express. The apartment has a 5,384 square foot floor plan and seven parking spaces, according to the article. According to a post on Freepressjournal.in, the apartment sits on the 53rd floor and provides a stunning view of the city.

The Indian Express story also stated that women in Maharashtra are eligible for a 1% stamp duty discount when purchasing a home. As a result, Madhuri received a one percent discount from the state revenue agency on purchasing this apartment.

Madhuri, one of the most well-known performers of the 1990s, has starred in a number of blockbuster and honourable mention films. She is renowned for her dance skills as well. Madhuri married Dr. Sriram Nene in 1999, moved her base to the US, and then, a few years ago, she and her family returned to India. Since then, she has been occupied with acting and presiding over reality TV competitions like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Maja Ma, the most recent movie by Madhuri, debuts on Prime Videos on October 6. After Kalank's premiere three years ago, it represents Madhuri's return to the big screen. The Fame Game, a web series, featured her most recently.