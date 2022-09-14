Maja Ma: Madhuri Dixit shines in first poster of family entertainer, film to release on this date

Madhuri Dixit in Maja Ma/Prime Video India Instagram

After making her OTT with the family thriller The Fame Game on Netflix India, Madhuri Dixit is set to headline Prime Video's first Indian Original film Maja Ma. The family entertainer is helmed by actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari, who made his directorial debut with the 2018 romantic comedy Love per Square Foot starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar.

The first poster of the Maja Ma was released by the streaming giant on its social media handles on Wednesday, September 14 which showed the Devdas actress smiling wide in her dancing pose. The poster was shared with the caption, "the dancing diva is back and how! blessing your screens to do away with your mid-week blues - now we're feeling Maja Ma watch #MajaMaOnPrime, Oct 6"

Set to release on October 6, the upcoming film is a family entertainer set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding. This light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Madhuri Dixit in a never-seen-before role.

Apart from the Kalank actress, who is currently also judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, Maja Ma features an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat.

The film has been produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, who along with the film's director Anand Tiwari, created the music-based romantic drama web series Bandish Bandits for Prime Video India. The critically acclaimed series features Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles.



READ | Madhuri Dixit shares photo with her sisters, netizens say 'never seen them before'

Talking about his film, Tiwari said, "I truly believe that the audience today is looking for content that is fresh, varied, and modernistic in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and Maja Ma does all that and more".