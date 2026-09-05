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Maithili Thakur slams Swara Bhasker over her controversial Padmaavat Jauhar remarks: 'She should first study it'

Swara Bhasker said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat glorified Jauhar, an ancient practice of mass self-immolation by Rajput women to avoid being captured by invading forces. Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur has criticised the actress for her comments.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

Maithili Thakur slams Swara Bhasker over her controversial Padmaavat Jauhar remarks: 'She should first study it'
Maithili Thakur and Swara Bhasker
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Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur, also a singer, criticised actress Swara Bhasker over her remarks on Jauhar in the film Padmaavat. Speaking to the media, Maithili said, "This was a really ugly remark. She made a useless remark with full confidence. I think she should not speak on it, if she has no knowledge of it. She should first study it and then speak on it." Swara has been facing backlash online over comments she made at an event in New Delhi earlier this week. She said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film glorified Jauhar, an ancient practice of mass self-immolation by Rajput women to avoid being captured by invading forces.

Swara said that the Jauhar sequence shown towards the end of the film could send the wrong message to rape survivors. "I was watching it, and I thought that if God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward that I didn’t commit suicide to save my honour. Is that what you want to tell in a society like ours where I feel like anyway there is a rape epidemic. Is this what we want to tell our survivors that they don’t deserve to live, that if you actually would have be a honourable and brave women, you would have killed yourself. Are we saying that rape is end of a woman’s life? This scene was so problematic," she said.

Earlier, actor Ranvir Shorey also called out Swara over her controversial statement. In a post on X, he questioned her for drawing a connection between the Jauhar scene and rape survivors. "I still don’t get it! Comparing Jauhar (suicide by fire in defiance of inevitable and endless rape, violence and even necrophilia!) to rape survivors? Where’s the connection? They’re two completely different sets! The only intention can be to malign one group of people while trying to whitewash the other! Utterly shameless", he wrote. 

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat featured Deepika Padukone as Rai Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in the lead roles.  Based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the 2018 historical drama became a blockbuster and grossed Rs 572 crore at the box office worldwide.

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