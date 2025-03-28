Recently in an interview, Ajaz Khan made some huge claims, stating that he saved Aryan Khan in jail, how Raj Kundra forgot the 'favours' he did for him at Arthur Road Jail.

In 2021, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was detained for an investigation into an alleged international drugs racket and had spent 25 days at the Mumbai Central Prison. These days, an actor, claimed to have helped Jr Khan, provided him safety from the Mafia and goons in the jail, and even supplied packaged drinking water and cigarettes to him.

The actor who claimed to help Aryan in jail is...

Ajaz Khan, the 'Ek Number' guy has made some huge claims in a podcast with Hindi Rush. He claimed that during his Arthur Road Jail term, he helped Aryan and protected him. Khan said, "Maine Shah Rukh Khan ke bete ko paani diya, cigarette diya. Maine uski madad bhi ki hai aur use paani, cigarette bhi bheje hai. Jail mein band kisi vyakti ke liye aap yahi kar sakte hain. Aur haan, maine use gundon aur Mafia se bhi bachaya. Woh khatre mein tha, usse common barrack mein rakha gaya tha (I have helped him too and have sent him water, and cigarettes. This is all you can do for someone in jail. And yes, I also saved him from gundas and the mafia. He was in danger, he was put in a common barrack)."

Ajaz also claimed that he even helped Raj Kundra and then the businessman forgot his favour after he got bailed. "Raj Kundra used to send me messages every day. He was under strict surveillance. I had been in jail for seven months when Raj Kundra came. He didn’t help me, but I helped him a lot. Be it a biscuit, a bisleri bottle or a cigarette, it's a big deal to provide these things in a jail. He would ask me for water, bread and biscuits. Normal water was allowed, not bisleri, but he wouldn’t drink it as he would fall sick.”

For the unversed, Ajaz Khan started his career in 2003 and has been part of many TV shows and films. However, he never found major success in showbiz. He also tried his hands in politics but faced a major defeat there as well.