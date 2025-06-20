Late actress Reema Lagoo's ex-husband, Vivek Lagoo, passed away on June 19.

Late actress Reema Lagoo's (best known for Maine Pyar, Hum Aapke Hain Koun) ex-husband, Vivek Lagoo, passed away on Thursday, June 19. Popular film journalist, Vickey Lalwani, dropped this news on his Instagram handle, and also informed that Vivek's funeral will be held on June 20, in Mumbai.