Late actress Reema Lagoo's ex-husband, Vivek Lagoo, passed away on June 19, 2025. The funeral of Vivek Lagoo will be held on June 20, 2025, in Mumbai.

Maine Pyar Kiya star, late Reema Lagoo's ex-husband, Vivek Lagoo, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Vivek was among the notable names in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Unlike his ex-wife, who was quite popular with her supporting roles in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivek kept a low profile, focusing more on Marathi theatre. He is survived by their daughter, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, who is the writer of Thappad and Scoop. Popular film journalist, Vickey Lalwani, shared the news of Vivek's demise. He took to Instagram and confirmed that Vivek Lagoo passed away on Thursday, and his funeral will be held on Friday, June 20. In his post, he wrote, "Reema Lagoo’s ex-husband Vivek Lagoo passed away this evening. The funeral is tomorrow morning at the Oshiwara crematorium. Vivek was an actor and director, both in Hindi and in Marathi cinema."

About Reema Lagoo and Vivek Lagoo's marriage

Reportedly, in the 1970s, Vivek met Reema for the first time when they were both working in a bank. They shared a common interest in theatre, and after becoming full-time actors, they fell in love in 1976. In 1978, they got married. Reema adopted his surname and continued to use it for her lifetime, despite their divorce.

A few years after marriage, they decided to part ways amicably. Even after the divorce, they continued to have mutual respect and understanding for each other. In an interview, Vivek stated that he and Reema separated to "restructure their lives" and continued to remain on good terms for the rest of their life.

About Reema Lagoo's death

On May 18, 2017, Reema Lagoo, who's popularly known for her supporting roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away at 58. As per the reports, Lagoo had been hospitalised after a heart attack​, breathed her last at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.