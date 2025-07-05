'Maine gandi baat boli...': Sara Ali Khan requests paps to delete her video, says 'main private...'

In one of those videos, Sara was caught saying something privately. Once she realised it was recorded, she politely asked the photographer to delete that part.

The team of Metro… In Dino held a special screening in Mumbai just before its release on July 4. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and stars many popular actors. Sara Ali Khan, who plays one of the lead roles, came to the event with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara’s Private Chat Caught on Camera

During the event, paparazzi took several videos of the stars. In one of those videos, Sara was caught saying something privately. Once she realised it was recorded, she politely asked the photographer to delete that part.

“I Said Something Inappropriate”: Sara

In the viral clip, Sara is heard saying, "Last waala sound video me delete kardena, maine gandi baat boli hai, main private baat kar rahi thi." She was clearly referring to a personal moment that she didn’t want shared online.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Candid Moment Sparks Buzz

Another video from the Metro… In Dino screening is going viral online, and this time it features a warm moment between Sara Ali Khan and actor Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Joins Sara and Ibrahim at the Event

Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen welcoming guests at the screening when Kartik Aaryan walked up to greet them. Sara, dressed in white, looked stunning as she smiled and exchanged pleasantries with Kartik.

In the video, Kartik was seen briefly holding Sara close as they walked together through the venue. This small gesture caught the attention of fans, and many began speculating about their current equation.

Dating Rumours Resurface

While neither of them has ever spoken openly about their relationship, it has long been rumored that Sara and Kartik dated while shooting for Love Aaj Kal in 2020. Their off-screen connection made headlines back then, though both stars have always chosen to stay silent about their personal lives.