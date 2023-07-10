Headlines

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

While talking about her failed marriage with Shekhar Kapur, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi revealed that she got pregnant when she was about to leave her marriage.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who was married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for 12 long years, revealed that her ex-husband cheated on her. In her recent interview, the actress made shocking revelations about her failed marriage with the Masoom director.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said, “My husband didn’t want me to act. But it wasn’t a big deal for me. I came from a non-filmy background. I started getting film offers when I was in school and college. In college, I got the offer to do Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. While I was in college, I did a Malayalam film. My parents were very strict, they didn’t want me to act. But I lied to them and went to Kochi to shoot for a film. After that, I did a lot of films that became superhits. But then my husband was very clear that he doesn’t want his wife to act. I was too naïve to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work. But it wasn’t a big deal for me, I had more talent than ambition. So I never thought that anything will ever stop in my life, though it did.”

She further said that her marriage was her karma, she said, “I feel that my marriage to Shekhar Kapur was karma that I had to fulfil. Because when I met him I got obsessed. When I was a 10-12-year-old kid, I used to think that I will either marry Imran Khan (former cricketer and former PM of Pakistan ) or Shekhar Kapur. I went to meet him when he was casting for a film called, Champion. However, the film didn’t see the light of day. Then I kept meeting him and one thing lead to another. Mujh toh pyaar hogaeya, but he was serious that boss I am not serious. But I was so conservative in my head, I said to him, “I am not that type of girl. I will not see you again if you don’t marry me. Toh maine dhamki se unke shaadi mujhse karvali.”

The actress revealed that her family was against this marriage, she added, “My parents were against this marriage as Shekhar was my mother’s age at that time and he was divorced and from the film industry. My mother sat at my feet and begged me not to go forward with this marriage. They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head. But I was sure that this is what I want and it is something that I brought on myself.”

“At the time I got pregnant, I was about to leave my marriage. I got a scholarship at the Berkeley School of Music and wanted to learn music but then I got pregnant. So, I feel fate has a way of unravelling itself. After getting pregnant, I stayed for a few years, but then I said, ‘Forget it, mujhse nahi hota,’” she added.

While talking about failed marriages, she sai, “I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect.”

 

