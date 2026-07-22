Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit after becoming 'people's hit', says producer

Upon its release in theatres, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga was universally praised by critics and audiences. The producer Mohit Choudhary has said, "In its sixth week now, the film has already recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams."

As Main Vaapas Aaunga entered its sixth week in cinemas, producer Mohit Choudhary on Tuesday said the Imtiaz Ali-directed film has become a commercial hit by recovering its costs through theatrical and non-theatrical revenues. Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition-era romantic drama that unfolds across two timelines and generations, released in cinemas across the country on June 12 and had a slow start in its opening week. But positive reviews and strong word of mouth helped the film grow steadily at the box office where it has grossed Rs 98.01 crore, as per Sacnilk, a trade tracking website.

The Hindi film, which continues to play in more than 300 shows across India and remains in cinemas in 10 international markets, including the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, Australia, the UAE, Singapore and Germany, is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark soon.

Choudhary said the film's theatrical run has exceeded expectations and it is largely driven by audiences. "The box office success of Main Vaapas Aaunga is a reflection of the love the film has received from the audience. A very strong word of mouth powers it ahead as it marches towards a 50-plus day theatrical run. In its sixth week now, the film has already recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams. This seemed extremely difficult at the start of its theatrical journey. While the film has been and will always remain a 'people's hit', it is now officially also a commercial hit," he told PTI.

The film was released across 59 countries on 804 screens in its initial overseas rollout and later expanded its European footprint across 15 countries. In India, the film has attracted audiences beyond traditional Hindi-speaking territories, and has done well in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Choudhary thanked the film's partners, including Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios and Tips Music, as well as the cast, crew and director Imtiaz Ali for their contribution to the film.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in the lead roles, the film centres on a grandson who tries to make sense of his dementia-stricken grandfather's muddled memories of his early youth and romance in Sargodha before 1947. The movie also features Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles.

Upon its release in theatres, Main Vaapas Aaunga was universally praised by critics for its story and performances of the lead cast, especially Shah's turn as an elderly man with dementia.

The film had shown signs of strong momentum early in its theatrical run and in its second week, multiplex chains including PVR INOX and Cinepolis India increased the number of screenings following growing audience demand. Exhibitors had attributed the film's sustained performance to favourable audience response and word-of-mouth, despite competition from new releases.

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