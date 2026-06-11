Main Vaapas Aaunga movie review: Not Jab We Met, Tamasha, but THIS is Imtiaz Ali's best work, most effective love story in last 20 years

When it comes to love stories, Imtiaz Ali has dropped the most authentic, rooted, raw form of true love. Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina have dropped the best romantic drama in the last 20 years.

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Starring: Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari

Runtime: 167 (2hr 47mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4 stars

Main Vaapas Aaunga synopsis

Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), a 95-year-old man, is on his deathbed, but refuses to give up on life. He wishes to breathe his last after seeing his soulmate for one last time. For 78 years, Ishar has hoped to meet his love, Afsana Haasan (Sharvari). But the challenge is that his love is in Sargodha (now Pakistan). How his grandson, Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh), strives for his one last wish, while understanding the meaning of love and compassion, forms the crux of Main Vaapas Aaunga.

First thoughts on Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali, the master filmmaker, has brought another interpretation of ishq with themes of shiddat wala pyaar, the fear of commitment, the stark comparison of Aaj and Kal, set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan nightmarish phase of partition. Initially, I thought that it would be a routine watch, as how can the partition theme move me more effectively? By the end of the film, I remember not leaving the seat even after the credits rolled as I tried hard to stop my tears. Yes, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a heartwarming story, laced with honest performance, showing love in the truest and rarest form.

Performances that brought magic to the screen

Unarguably, Naseeruddin Shah is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema, and what he did on the screen deserves to be honoured with a National Award. 95% of his scenes are on a bed. Yet, he could emote pain, despair, fear, joy, and confess his deepest secrets with such conviction. He is the soul of the film. A few weeks back, he played JRD Tata in Made in India, and now this, he's certainly an institution by himself.

Diljit Dosanjh, his character is the anchor, the link that holds Ishar and our attention, and makes us understand his grandfather's pain. A software engineer by day, aspiring stand-up comedian by night, fearing commitment. He's the usual Imtiaz Ali hero, but adds his effortless charm, which makes it more relatable.

Here's the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga

After Naseeruddin, the film belongs to Vedang Raina and Sharvari. Vedang, who is still a newcomer, has certainly attained a milestone. He plays young Ishar aka Keenu with so much innocence, purity, and rawness that you'll forget the actor and remember him by his character name. Vedang has officially arrived and will stay for a long time.

Sharvari, you'll fall in love with her. She's gorgeously enchanting as Afsana aka Jiya, blending the naughtiness and love in the simplest but effective form. Together, they establish the essence of true love and make us believe in their struggle. Vedang and Sharvari's chemistry is fire, and one of the most authentic I've seen in recent years.

In the supporting cast, Rajat Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Manish Chaudhary, and Danish Pandor leave a lasting impression. Dolly Ahluwalia, the cool Punjabi bebe, stands out and effectively brings one of the most brutal moments of the film.

What works for Main Vaapas Aaunga?

The narration of past and present is something Imtiaz has mastery. He knows how to keep his audience hooked. The cinematography and art design take you to the pre-partition era. Most importantly, the film hits you with the right emotions. By the end of the film, you'll be with Ishar Singh, deep down wishing him to see Jiya one last time. You won't be able to control your tears as the film ends, and that's the biggest win for Ali and his team. However, there are a few shortcomings.

What doesn't work for Main Vaapas Aaunga?

This film does test your patience, as it has a slow-paced narrative. At times, you start losing interest, especially during the initial portions of the second half. At times, too many characters will make you confused as to who's who. Danish Pandor's character could have been so much better, more ruthless and menacing, but felt underutilised. A few character arcs are left open to the audience's imagination. Diljit and Banita Sadhu's chemistry was off. They don't get a proper closure, and she was okay in her part, gave a hangover of Heer (Nargis Fakri) from Rockstar. There were a few moments when you'll feel that Diljit track is killing the fun, as we'll be so invested in Keenu-Jiya. AR Rahman's music was good. Ishq Mastana, Maskara, and Kya Kamaal Hai stay with you even after the film, but other songs are forgettable. Undoubtedly, Ali and Rahman's best music album is still Rockstar (2011).

Overall verdict

Barring a few hiccups, I find Main Vaapas Aaunga Imtiaz Ali's best work. Yes, more than Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Tamasha. This film will truly make you start believing in love again. For me, this is the best love story in the last 20 years after Veer-Zaara (2004). Don't miss Main Vaapas Aaunga at any cost, and go with your grandparents.