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Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali film sees strong growth at box office with houseful shows after terrific word-of-mouth

Audiences are praising Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga for its heartfelt narrative, brilliant performances from Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina, and AR Rahman's soulful music. The Partition-based romantic drama is now witnessing impressive surge in footfalls across Indian cities.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 06:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali film sees strong growth at box office with houseful shows after terrific word-of-mouth
Main Vaapas Aaunga poster
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Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, is steadily strengthening its box office run with growing audience support. Since its theatrical release on June 12, the film has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and moviegoers. Backed by strong word-of-mouth, the Imtiaz Ali directorial is now witnessing an impressive surge in footfalls across cinemas, further boosting its momentum at the ticket windows.

Main Vaapas Aaunga registered an impressive hold on Monday, with its collections reflecting the kind of momentum typically associated with a first Friday rather than a weekday. The film continues to benefit from strong word-of-mouth, with audiences praising its heartfelt narrative, brilliant performances from Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina, and AR Rahman's soulful music. 

As a result, several shows across key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, are witnessing near-capacity or houseful occupancy, as seen on BookMyShow website. Several cities are now witnessing increased demand, with exhibitors receiving requests for additional shows and more screens to accommodate the audience response.

The positive reception has not only strengthened its domestic run but is also translating into encouraging results overseas. International markets are showing an upward trend, with the film recording growing footfalls and steadily increasing collections across multiple global territories. On Tuesday, Main Vaapas Aaunga has already recorded 30 percent growth compared to Monday.

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Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is a story of love, longing, and belonging set against the backdrop of Partition-era migration. It explores memory, nostalgia, and deep emotional connections to home and loved ones, showing how the past shapes identity and sustains the human spirit across generations. Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is successfully running in cinemas worldwide. Its music is presented by Tips Music.

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