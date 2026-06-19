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Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali film sees box office revival as exhibitors increase shows in second week on audience demand

An AR Rahman musical and Imtiaz Ali directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. With steady audience demand and encouraging occupancy levels, theatres have added extra screenings of the Partition-based romantic drama in its second week.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 07:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali film sees box office revival as exhibitors increase shows in second week on audience demand
A still from Main Vaapas Aaunga
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Since its theatrical release on June 12, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, has emerged as a crowd favourite, earning widespread acclaim from audiences across generations. Driven by its emotionally resonant storytelling, compelling performances, and poignant exploration of love, loss, and belonging, the film has sparked strong word of mouth, translating into packed theatres and sustained box office momentum.

Reflecting its rising popularity, exhibitors and cinema chains across multiple cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad, have increased show counts in the film's second week. With steady audience demand and consistently encouraging occupancy levels, theatres have added extra screenings, giving more viewers the opportunity to experience the Imtiaz Ali directorial on the big screen.

Main Vaapas Aaunga has quickly become one of the most talked-about films of the season. The Partition-based romantic drama continues to garner widespread appreciation from celebrities, filmmakers, critics, and netizens alike, further amplifying its momentum. As audience love for the film grows stronger by the day, the addition of extra shows in its second week underscores the deep emotional connection it has established with viewers.

Set in Imtiaz Ali’s signature world of love, emotions, and longing, Main Vaapas Aaunga has earned Rs 12.25 crore net in India in its first week with a steady upward trend in earnings through the weekdays. A key factor behind the film's rising success has been A.R. Rahman’s evocative soundtrack. Emotionally rich tracks like Maskara, Tere Paas Main, Kya Kamaal Hai, and Vo Nahin have further elevated the film’s narrative, adding layers of depth and strengthening its emotional impact.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is successfully running in cinemas now. The film's music is available on Tips Music.

READ | Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali film sees strong growth at box office with houseful shows after terrific word-of-mouth

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