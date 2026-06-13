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Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Vikram Bhatt BEATS Kangana Ranaut, Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh

The box office is unpredictable, and Haunted 2: Echoes of the Past proved it again. It might sound unreal, but Vikram Bhatt's film took the best opening among Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 09:03 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Vikram Bhatt BEATS Kangana Ranaut, Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh
Posters of Haunted 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata, Governor (Image source: IMDb)
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Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Haunted 2 vs Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Governor box office collection day 1: Breaking news, Vikram Bhatt and his latest film broke all expectations, as it took the best opening of the week, beating the Day 1 collection of Imtiaz Ali-Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor. The box office is unpredictable, and sometimes, the underdog surprises big time. Vikram's Haunted 2: Echoes of the Past did the same. The opening day collection is out, and it's surprising. 

Haunted 2: Echoes of the Past opening day collection 

Here's the biggest shocker. Despite the low buzz and relatively lesser-known faces, Haunted 2: Echoes of the Past, took the best opening among the four new releases. As Sacnilk reported, with 2907 shows and an average occupancy of 15.4, Haunted 2 earned Rs 2.50 crore net in India. The gross collection of Haunted 2 in India is Rs 2.95 crore. The movie is released in two languages. From Hindi, Haunted 2 collected Rs 2.45 crore, and from Telugu, it earned Rs 5 lakh. 

Main Vaapas Aaunga Day 1 collection

Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga took a surprisingly low opening, despite the extremely positive reviews. In fact, Imtiaz has scored his career's second-lowest opening. As Sacnilk reported, with 2302 shows and 11% average occupancy, Main Vaapas Aaunga opened at only Rs 1.15 crore net and Rs 1.38 gross worldwide. 

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Day 1 

Kangana Ranaut's movie, which is based on the brave nurses at Cama Hospital during the 26/11 Mumbai Attack, has also opened with shockingly poor numbers. As per the trade tracking portal, with 11% occupancy and 2181 shows, the film collected a net of Rs 1 crore. The total gross collections of India are Rs 1.19 crore. Kangana's latest film failed to beat her outing, Emergency, which opened at Rs 2.35 crore. 

Governor fails to take the Rs 1 crore opening

The lowest among the four releases is Manoj Bajapayee's Governor. As Sacnilk reported, with 1427 shows and an average occupancy of 15%, Governor earned Rs 90 lakh net, and the gross collection in India is Rs 1.08 crore. 

Going ahead, it would be interesting to see if Haunted 2 will continue to hold the lead. As the other releases (Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata) have got positive reviews, they're expected to show growth over the weekend.

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