Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit, Sharvari, Vedang-starrer's overseas advance bookings to open before India, Imtiaz Ali reacts

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeeruddin Shah in the leading roles, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga releases on June 12. The advance bookings across the United States and Canada will open on June 5, ahead of ticket sales in India.

The anticipation surrounding Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to reach new heights, with the upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial generating tremendous excitement among audiences worldwide. While the film has created significant buzz in India, it is also witnessing an extraordinary response from international markets, particularly in North America.

In a rare development for a Hindi film, advance bookings for the romantic drama across the United States and Canada will open on June 5, ahead of ticket sales in India. The decision comes in response to overwhelming demand from overseas audiences, highlighting the film's strong global appeal and the growing enthusiasm surrounding its release.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeeruddin Shah in the leading roles, Main Vaapas Aaunga has already struck a chord with viewers through its emotionally resonant trailer and soulful soundtrack, offering a glimpse into a poignant story of love, longing, and belonging. Adding to the excitement, the film currently holds the No. 1 position on IMDb's list of Most Anticipated Movies.

Reacting to the enthusiastic international response, director Imtiaz Ali said, "Overseas advance bookings opening earlier because of public demand is very special for us. I’m deeply grateful for the connection people are already feeling with Main Vaapas Aaunga ahead of its release on June 12."

The Partition-based romantic drama marks the reunion of the celebrated creative trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali, whose collaborations have produced some of Indian cinema's most memorable musical works - Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila. Main Vaapas Aaunga's Maskara has also become an instant chartbuster across the audio streaming platforms.

An AR Rahman musical, the Imtiaz Ali film also features Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibasish Sarkar under the banner of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 12.

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