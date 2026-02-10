FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his alleged infidelity with Sunita Ahuja: 'I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment'

Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction in Kubernetes community

BCCI finally breaks silence on Pakistan's U-turn to play IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup

Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500 crore defamation case against Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi; what's the issue?

No-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla: Rules, procedure and constitutional provisions

Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know what family says

'Main shama mangta hoon': Govinda finally breaks silence on Sunita Ahuja's claims, reveals on alleged love affair with newcomer actress

Inside Indra’s: How a Lawyer Is Taking Jaipur’s Textile Industry Global

Stampede at Gwalior's Navgrah temple, one woman killed, six others injured, details here

Ranbir Kapoor on fatherhood: ‘I want to be friend to Raha’, build closer bond than he had with Rishi Kapoor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold

Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his alleged infidelity with Sunita Ahuja: 'I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment'

Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his life

Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction in Kubernetes community

Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Main shama mangta hoon': Govinda finally breaks silence on Sunita Ahuja's claims, reveals on alleged love affair with newcomer actress

Govinda has finally reacted to being linked with a newcomer actress and responded to the extra-marital affair claims made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 03:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Main shama mangta hoon': Govinda finally breaks silence on Sunita Ahuja's claims, reveals on alleged love affair with newcomer actress
Govinda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Govinda responded to recent claims by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, firmly dismissing allegations of an extramarital affair and speaking about his dedication to his work and professional conduct in the film industry. Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar( When did I not get this accusation)", he added, "Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love)..In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (Now this love, according to someone's thinking, is of old age)."

While opening up about his professional ethics and respect for colleagues, the Hero No. 1 actor shared, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aesa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho.. I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai, for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name. I have seen it. I don't like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu..kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologise. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want to be afraid)."

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla is based on cancelled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Production house breaks silence: 'If anyone tries to take leverage...'

He also shared life lessons passed down from his mother, saying, "My mother told me, Govind, if you consider the world of four members of the family, one day they will deceive you. What will you do? The world is loving you. Are they stupid? Don't they have money? Don't they have respect?... I welcome all my actresses. I welcome all the actors. I am here because of you. I am here because of you. I thank you."

Govinda also responded to the name being allegedly linked with him, saying, "Ye jo naam le rahi Komal mai dhanyavad deta hu ki jo mai aaj saved hu vo ek bhi shabd bahi bolti hai vo chup hai itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai.." Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Second Hand Husband', Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his alleged infidelity with Sunita Ahuja: 'I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment'
Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his life
Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction in Kubernetes community
Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction
Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500 crore defamation case against Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi; what's the issue?
Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500 crore defamation case against Congress leaders
No-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla: Rules, procedure and constitutional provisions
No-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla: Rules, procedure, provisions
Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know what family says
Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know w
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement