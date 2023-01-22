'Main paise double kar deta hoon': Kartik Aaryan confirms charging Rs 20 crore for 10 days shooting in THIS film

Credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in the country, his recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster when other Hindi films were struggling at box office. The actor has now revealed that he had charged Rs 20 crore for 10 day shoot for a film.

Kartik recently appeared at journalist Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat where he talked about his huge fee and said, “Sir yeh kiya tha corona ke time pe, par kya mein aise dicuss kar sakta hoon apni fees, mujhe nahi pata. Par haan woh ek film (Dhamaka) aise bani aur dus din ka shoot tha uska. Woh mera remuneration tha aur main dus din mein kya, bees din mein paise double kar deta hoon apne producers ke, toh banta hai (Yes, during the Covid-19 pandemic I had shot for the film for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I make my producers earn double the money in 20 days, so I think I deserve what I am paid).”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will bring the much-awaited masala entertainer Shehzada. Rohit Dhawan-directed is the official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Sunny Hinduja, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy. Both films are expected to rake moolah at the box office, and a lot is riding on both flicks.

Speaking about the anticipation, the theatrical trailer of Shehzada has also been widely accepted among the masses. In fact, it has beaten SRK's Pathaan. Kartik and Kriti, who were previously seen together in the 2019 comedy film Luka Chhupi, will be seen together.

For the unversed, Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo headlined by Allu Arjun, who has become a pan-India star after the success of his last film Pushpa: The Rise. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The original Telugu film had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Tabu, Murali Sharma, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

READ | Shehzada: Netizens troll Kartik Aaryan in film's teaser, say 'Allu Arjun ka swag match nahi hoga'