Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Sunny Deol rekindles love with Ameresha Patel in Gadar 2 song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Utkarsh Sharma's dance skills steals the show.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to entertain the audience and spread the magic of their chemistry again after 22 years in Gadar 2. The makers of the film released the much-awaited song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and fans can’t stop gushing over it.

After leaving fans nostalgic with the Udd Jaa Kaale Kava and Ghar Aaja, on Thursday, Gadar 2 makers released the new song from the movie Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. The song shows Sunny Deol recreate his iconic hook step in the rehashed version of the original song. The video starts with Charanjeet ( Utkarsh Sharma) requesting a bike from Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and when he unveils his son’s new bike, it becomes a festive event with both son and father grooving to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. The song also shows Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh romancing Ameesha Patel’s Sakina while their son adores them.

In the song, Utkarsh Sharma is seen doing most of the dance. Sung by Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, and Mithoon, the song is penned by Anand Bakshi. Fans are impressed with Utkarsh's dancing skills and heaped praise on the actor for adding 'extra layer of magic' to the song.

Fans cannot stop praising Aditya Narayan and Udit Narayan’s vocals and expressing their excitement for the movie. One of the fans commented, “father and son combo singing. Totally nailed it.” Another wrote, “this is the correct way to recreate an iconic song.” Another wrote, “pure nostalgia.” Another comment read, “Utkarsh deserves a special applause, his dance skills and grace added an extra layer of magic.” Another wrote, “the song reminds me of my childhood days.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakina, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet. The movie will see Tara Singh crossing the India-Pakistan border to save his son Charanjeet. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11 and is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

