Main Na Raha Mera: Adhyayan Suman returns to theatres after 4 years, calls his comeback film 'an ode to to timeless romance'

Adhyayan Suman's last theatrical release was Chup: Revenge of the Artist. After 4 years, he's returning to the big screen with Main Na Raha Mera.

Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman is making his big-screen comeback with the romantic musical Main Na Raha Mera, and the makers have unveiled the first teaser. Starring Adhyayan Suman and Miss Diva 2022 Divita Rai (debutant), the movie asks the burning question? "Kya guroor ishq se bada ho sakta hai?"

Divita Rai on making her Bollywood debut

The teaser starts with sweeping mountain landscapes, moves between high-octane motorcycle sequences and intimate glimpses of a love marked by snowfall, celebration, heartbreak, and unresolved longing. Speaking about it, Adhyayan Suman said, "The teaser gives audiences their first real glimpse into Raj’s world, one torn between unfiltered love and the weight of ego. Main Na Raha Mera explores what happens when pride refuses to let you heal."

Speaking about her Bollywood debut, Divita Rai said, "This film will always be special to me as it marks the beginning of my journey as an actor. Playing such an emotionally layered character pushed me to discover a new side of myself. The experience was challenging, exciting, and deeply fulfilling."

Main Na Raha Mera is an ode to timeless romantic classics: Adhyayan Suman

The teaser culminates with the haunting title track in Arijit Singh's vocals, "Main Na Raha Mera, composed by Rahul Nair, setting the musical and emotional tone of the film. Adhyayan added, "We envisioned the film as an ode to timeless, melody-driven romance. Rahul Nair’s music is the heartbeat of our story, and this teaser is only a glimpse of the emotional journey ahead."

About Main Na Raha Mera

Directed by Adhyayan Suman and directed by Amit Kasaria, Main Na Raha Mera is produced by Dharmesh Sangani under Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, in association with T-Series. The film features lyrics by Dev Pandey and Athul Dheeraj, with cinematography by Pradeep S. Khanvilkar. Main Na Raha Mera releases in theatres on October 23, 2026.