'Main laawaris hoon': Rakhi Sawant calls Farah Khan 'sugar mummy' for.., names Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as her..

BOLLYWOOD

'Main laawaris hoon': Rakhi Sawant calls Farah Khan 'sugar mummy' for.., names Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as her..

Rakhi Sawant candidly revealed that Farah Khan is helping her rebuild her home, and she even titled filmmaker her 'sugar mummy' and Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan her 'godfathers'.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 10:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Filmmaker Farah Khan proudly declares that she has launched two stars in Bollywood: Deepika Padukone and Rakhi Sawant. After giving her movie debut with Main Hoon Na, Farah has now become a saviour of Rakhi. In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, Rakhi revealed that the Om Shanti Om director is helping her to rebuild her home in Mumbai. While promoting her new song Zaroorat, Rakhi stated that Farah Khan has officially earned the title of her “sugar mummy," while Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are nothing less than her “godfathers".

Speaking about her bond with Farah, Rakhi asserted, “Farah Khan is my sugar mummy, godmother and Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are my godfathers. I have no one, main laawaris hun. Farah ma’am gave me so many gifts, including a TV, a washing machine, utensils, and a pressure cooker, on Diwali. Mereko mera ghar banwake de rahi hai."

Rakhi further revealed that she returned to Mumbai after 3.5 years, but her house was a complete mess. She further revealed how Farah stepped in and decided to help get her house fixed. “3.5 saal ke baad main jab ghar aayi, toh mera ghar pura kabada hogaya, rehne layak hi nahi. Baarish main pura khatam hogaya. Toh Farah ma’am flooring lagwake de rahe hai aur pura ghar banwake de rahe hai. Meharbani hai unki (When I came home after three and a half years, my house had completely turned into a mess — it wasn’t even fit to live in. It was completely ruined during the rains. So Farah, ma’am, is getting new flooring done and rebuilding the entire house for me. It’s really kind of her)."

Rakhi went on to praise Salman Khan and called him 'gareebon ka massiah'. For the unversed, Salman has helped Rakhi during the cancer treatment of her late mother. Salman even pushed Rakhi for Bigg Boss twice, and she appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 15. 

