A video of Govinda revealing why he rejected blockbusters- Gadar, Taal, and Devdas has gone viral, and netizens are going ROFL.

Govinda was a superstar in the 1990s, and during his peak, he rejected some of the biggest blockbusters, namely Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Devdas, and Taal. The Coolie No 1 star isn't active in films after 2019, but he continues making appearance on TV reality shows. Recently, Govinda appeared on Indian Idol, where he talked about rejecting these three blockbusters. There were reports that before Sunny Deol, Govinda was approached by Anil Sharma for Gadar. However, Govinda rejected, and Sunny scored a milestone in his career. Similarly, he was approached to play supporting roles in Taal and Devdas, but he said no to these films, and the roles went to Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, respectively.

In the viral clip, Govinda is seen discussing why he rejected these blockbusters, while judges Badsahah, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani were listening to him. Actress Neelam was also present, and she gave a weird reaction when Govinda gave his reason. The Hero No 1 actor said, "Gadar mein bahut si gaaliyan this. Main kisi vyakti ko gaali nahi data na. Toh phir us mein toh desh ke liye thi. Toh woh main kabhi nahi karta kisi ke liye." Govinda reveals why he rejected Taal, and added, "Taal ka jo title tha, mere mooh se nikal gaya 'yeh taal bikau nahi hai'." He even clarified his stance on rejecting Chunnilal, and asserted, "Devdas mein mujhe kaha ki aap Chunnilal ka role aap kijiye. Jisse pila-pila ke Shah Rukh Khan unhe maar deta hai. Toh mujhe laga main usse nahi judunga."

#Gadar me gaaliya thi#Taal bikau nahi#Devdas ne pila pila ke maar deta#Govinda on why he rejected these three films



Thank God, he didn't mention #Avatar pic.twitter.com/oCCM1rigPa — (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) April 15, 2025

Soon, this clip went viral, and netizens are having a field day. A netizen wrote, "Thank god you rejected these movies and it became a hit." Another netizen wrote, "I still don't know what he means by Desh k liyea gaali thi Gaddar main. Which role was he offered? Amrish Puri?" One of the netizens wrote, "Govinda, I always had a soft corner for you and Sunny Paaji are our millennial superstars. Get out of the dilemma your mind has restarted, reinvent like Paaji and stay connected to your roots. This is all we all want from you, sir Naryana raksha kare aapki."

On the work front, Govinda's last film was Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019.