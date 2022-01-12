'Main comfortable nahin hoon': Jimmy Sheirgill on adding nudity for fizzle in films or on OTT

Famous Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who has been the part of ‘Rangbaaz’, ‘Your Honour season 1 and 2’, chooses his projects after considering if a family can watch his movie/show together. He feels that it should have a’ universal appeal’.

The 51- year-old actor, Jimmy Sheirgill in his recent interview opened up on the kind of movies or web series he does. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor stated, “I try to choose and pick things which have a strong connect. Tomorrow, if I get another series which is over the top, little mad in terms of comedy, I would want to try that as well, as long as it is universal, and maximum people can watch and relate to it. That is what I keep in mind.”

On being asked about the nudity and abusive language in the shows, the actor replied, “Nudity aur yeh sab se toh main comfortable nahin hoon. Until and unless there is some sense to what is going on in the scene, and it really demands my character to do it ‘if we don’t show this then the character’s frame of mind won’t be apparent’, I will do that. But to just add fizzle to it to capture that kind of audience, voh maamla na filmon mein samajh aaya hai na yahaan (OTT) pe samajh aaya hai.”

This was the reason why Jimmy felt comfortable working for ‘Your Honour,’ which is an adaption of an Israeli web series 'Kvodo'. He recently appeared in the second season as well.

“I had been watching a lot of shows on OTT streaming platforms, even on DVD, before these platforms came to India. When I was offered the first season, I watched the original as well. I was able to connect to it hence I took it up,” he concluded.