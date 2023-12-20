Headlines

Bollywood

Main Atal Hoon teaser: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee vows to change Indian politics with LK Advani

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the poiltical drama Main Atal Hoon. The Ravid Jadhav directorial releases in cinemas on January 19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

The teaser for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic Main Atal Hoon, featuring Pankaj Tripathi as the former Indian Prime Minister, was unveiled on Tuesday. The National Award-winning actor shared the same on his social media platforms with the caption, "It’s time to witness the rise of India’s greatest visionary!".

In the teaser, Atal is seen discussing the state of dirty national politics with LK Advani and he says, "Dalon ke is daldal ke beech ek kamal khilaana hoga (A lotus has to bloom amidst this swamp of parties)".  The screen then fades to show lotuses, referring to the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was founded by both the leaders in 1980. The teaser ends with mentioning the fact that the trailer for Main Atal Hoon will be released on Wednesday, December 20.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, the makers were initially planning to release the upcoming biopic on the occasion of Christmas to coincide with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary on December 25 this year. But, the film has now been postponed and will hit theatres on January 19, 2024.

The late politician, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation's Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. 

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93. The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015.

Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

