Main Atal Hoon public review: Netizens hail Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, call film 'extraordinary biopic'

Netizens praise Pankaj Tripathi's 'fantastic' performance as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon.

Pankaj Tripathi's much-awaited film Main Atal Hoon has finally hit the theatres today (January 19). Based on the life of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the film has received a positive response from the audience who can't stop praising Pankaj Tripathi's performance in the film.

Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the film unfolds a compelling drama, tracing the late PM's journey from joining the RSS (Rashtriya Seva Sangh) to pursuing law, navigating the role of a newspaper editor, founding the Bharatiya Janata Party, and ultimately ascending to the esteemed position of the 10th Prime Minister of India. Netizens are already calling the film a blockbuster. Here's a look at some of the tweets before watching the film.

One of the fans commented, "Watched #MainATALHoon and I can surely say that it’s going to be a blockbuster. Pankaj Tripathi ne ek baar phir bata diya ki unke jaisa koi nahi…"

Another wrote, "'Main ATAL Hoon' reminds us of a powerful message - 'Country Before Party.' Dive into the story of a leader who always put the nation first. A timely film for every Indian!"

Another fan commented, "#MainAtalHoon is a must-watch for every Indian. It tells the inspiring story of a great leader who helped shape our country."

While some also criticised Pankaj Tripathi's acting and wrote, "Pankaj Tripathi failed miserably to impress us in and as mai ATAL hoon. #MainAtalHoon Not everyone's cup of tea to imitate someone on screen like Ranbir did in and as Sanju."

Another wrote, "#MainAtalHoonReview Fantastic Performance of @TripathiiPankaj Sir Must watch #MainAtalHoon. 1.51K Tickets booked in last 1 Hour."

Another user tweeted, "Atal ji's friendship with @LKAdvaniBJP_has been presented beautifully. Some unheard aspects of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life have been shown in the film including his love angle with Rajkumari Kaul."

Another tweet read, "Extraordinary Biopic on Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji Life. Must watch Indeed."

Main Atal Hoon is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. The film also stars Piyush Mishra, Raja Rameshkumar Sevak, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Payal Nair, Harshad Kumar, Prasanna Ketkar, Haresh Khatri, Paula McGlynn, Gauri Sukhtankar, and Krishna Saajnani among others in key roles.