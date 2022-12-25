Main Atal Hoon first look: Pankaj Tripathi transforms into Atal Bihari Vajpayee, fans amazed at uncanny resemblance

Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram

Pankaj Tripathi unveiled his first look as the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from the upcoming biopic titled Main Atal Hoon on the politician's birth anniversary on Sunday, December 25. The National-winning actor has shared a clip on his Instagram which contains stills from his transformation as the late leader and has also shared those stills in a separate post.

Along with sharing the photos, the Ludo actor wrote, "#ShriAtalBihariVajpayee I know that it is necessary for me to work on my personality with restraint in order to make ji's personality come true on screen. I have firm faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role on the basis of enthusiasm and morale. #MainAtalHoon In theaters, December 2023."

Helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the makers are planning to release the upcoming biopic on the occasion of Christmas next year to coincide with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary on December 25 in 2023.

The late politician, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation's Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93. The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015.



Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali, and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.



