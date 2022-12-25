Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Main Atal Hoon first look: Pankaj Tripathi transforms into Atal Bihari Vajpayee, fans amazed at uncanny resemblance

Pankaj Tripathi has shared his first look as the former Prime Minister on the politician's 98th birth anniversary on Sunday, December 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Main Atal Hoon first look: Pankaj Tripathi transforms into Atal Bihari Vajpayee, fans amazed at uncanny resemblance
Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram

Pankaj Tripathi unveiled his first look as the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from the upcoming biopic titled Main Atal Hoon on the politician's birth anniversary on Sunday, December 25. The National-winning actor has shared a clip on his Instagram which contains stills from his transformation as the late leader and has also shared those stills in a separate post.

Along with sharing the photos, the Ludo actor wrote, "#ShriAtalBihariVajpayee I know that it is necessary for me to work on my personality with restraint in order to make ji's personality come true on screen. I have firm faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role on the basis of enthusiasm and morale. #MainAtalHoon In theaters, December 2023."

Helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the makers are planning to release the upcoming biopic on the occasion of Christmas next year to coincide with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary on December 25 in 2023. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

The late politician, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation's Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. 

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93. The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015.

Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali, and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

READ | Pankaj Tripathi talks about #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'democracy me sabko apni baat..'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
Who was Amou Haji? 'World's dirtiest man' who passed away after first bath in decades
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.