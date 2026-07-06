'Main andhere ko challenge karta hoon': Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE on Satluj being taken down from OTT within 48 hours

Diljit Dosanjh reacted to Satluj being removed from ZEE5 and admitted that the voice of Jaswant Singh Khalra is once again being suppressed and being tried to be buried.

Actor-singer-performer Diljit Dosanjh broke the silence over his film Satluj being pulled down from Z5 within 48 hours of its release. For the unversed, Satluj (earlier titled Punjab 95) was stuck in CBFC clearance for over 3 years. After a tedious legal battle, the film got an OTT release on July 3, without the CBFC-prescribed 127 cuts. However, on July 5, the OTT platform announced the removal of the film in India, leaving filmgoers miffed. Several cinephiles took their discontent over the pull-down to social media. Now, the lead actor of Honey Tehran's film, Diljit, has broken the silence over the takedown.

Diljit Dosanjh challenges darkness

In Satluj, Diljit plays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. On his social media, Diljit shared a scene from the film in which an injured Jaswant says, "Main andhere ko challenge karta hoon. Andhera chahe kitna bhi gehra kyu na ho, main apne aas-pass ujala failauga." He shared the clip, stating that the film is going through the same course as Khalra's life, trying to hide his contribution from the world. Diljit wrote, "#ichallengethedarkness Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95 SATLUJ Naal V Oh Hee Hoyea Jo Khalra Saab Naal Hoyea c (sic)."

When Diljit revealed he ain't worried about the film getting pulled down

Before Satluj suffered the jolt of takedown, Diljit, in a live stream, replied to a query, "What if Satluj will be pulled down from Z5?" He replied, "Pata nahi bhai. Hon koi tension nahi hata do, logon ne download kar li hai. Ek baar cheez bahar aa jaye toh kahi nahi jaati. Pehle din mujhe fikr thi. Ab mera fikr khatam hai. Main tension-free baitha hoon (I don't know, man. It doesn't matter anymore; people have already downloaded it. Once something is out there, it doesn't just disappear. I was worried on the first day, but not anymore. I'm completely stress-free now)."

Why was Satluj removed from Z5?

The OTT platform issued a statement explaining that Satluj has struck a conversation, and "in the light of current developments," which seems to be the political oppression, Satluj has been made unavailable to the Indian audience. ZEE5 has ensured that they're trying their best to restore the film on their platform, and they stand with Satluj and the creative vision behind it.

Also read: Exclusive: Arjun Rampal reacts to Satluj getting released after a 3-year delay, admits 'we almost gave up hope'