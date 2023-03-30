Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's film retells tale of golden era of Indian football, fans get goosebumps

Credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

On Thursday, the makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan released the teaser of the film which revolves around the true story of an unknown hero who created history and records for India such that even 60 years later, we are not able to match up to those accomplishments in the most played sport in the world, Football.

The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. As soon as the makers dropped the teaser, netizens started reacting to it, one of them wrote, “1:12 "Aaj Maidaan mein utarana 11,dikhna 1". Best dialogue till now. This movie is gonna be amazing.” The second one said, “the last expression from Ajay Devgn is pure goosebumps.” The third one said, “Ajay Devgan and his selection of script A true gem of Indian cinema.. Watching him from childhood to now an era of his own .. His acting, his voice god level.”

The fourth one said, “A R. Rahman Ajay Devgan is not just a word, it's emotion for millions of people across the world.” The fifth one said, “This epic true story from Indian football history was long long waiting to be told! Teaser looks fantastic, hopefully the movie does justice to the greatness of the story. Huge gratitude to the makers for creating this movie.”

The sixth person commented, “The colour Grading, The Cinematography, The visuals are so bloody Rooted and Brilliant. Ajay Devgn, Oh Man this man is something Different with each Role he addresses. That last Shot OMG Goosebumps..” The seventh one said, “Respect increases day by day for Ajay Sir Back to back quality movies Maidan looks greatbest wishes to Ajay sir for bholaa to be blockbuster Love from Gujarat.”

The eight one said, “After watching the teaser, I felt a strong resemblance to the iconic sports film Chak De! India starring Shah Rukh Khan. Both movies seem to share a common theme of underdogs rising up against all odds to achieve greatness in their respective sports. Additionally, the use of powerful and inspirational dialogues in both films creates a sense of motivation and inspiration in the audience. Overall, I am excited to see how Maidaan unfolds and if it lives up to the high standards set by Chak De India.”

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

