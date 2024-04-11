Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

A sessions court in Mysore has ordered a stay on the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, which is set to hit the screens on Wednesday, April 11

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is releasing in theatres today (April 11) but it seems that the sports drama has run into legal trouble hours before that. A Mysore court has reportedly ordered a stay on the release of the Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial after a Karnataka-based writer accused the makers of plagiarising his script.

As per a News 18 report, Mysore-based writer Anil Kumar has accused the film’s makers of stealing his story on the life of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. In a post on LinkedIn, Kumar wrote, “In 2010, I started writing the story and in 2018, I posted a poster about this, and I got in contact with ad director Sukhdas Suryavanshi through my LinkedIn post. He called me to Bombay (Mumbai) and asked me to get the script. I have the whole chat history. He told me that he’d make me meet Aamir Khan, but I couldn’t meet him for certain reasons. I gave him the story and registered the same with the Screen writers Association.”

Sukhdas Suryavanshi is an assistant director on Maidaan. The film is inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim and how he led the Indian football team through what is called the Golden Era of Indian Football. “Recently, I heard that a movie named Maidaan is getting released. I was surprised because even I have the same story. When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie. I named the story Paadakanduka,” Kumar added in his allegation.

Consequently, after Kumar moved the Principal district and session court in Mysore alleging plagiarism of his intellectual property rights, the court ordered a stay on the film’s release on Tuesday. The next hearing is scheduled on April 24.

Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, supported by an ensemble cast that also features Gajraj Rao ad Priyamani among others. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 11 on the occasion of Eid. Limited paid previews were held on Tuesday evening in select cinemas.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.