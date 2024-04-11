Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

'China tried to meddle but...': PM Justin Trudeau defends integrity of Canadian elections

'We will surely win Hyderabad this time...': BJP's Madhavi Latha on her chances against Asaduddin Owaisi

Mukesh Ambani's company to lead massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Best wishes, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages to share for Eid Mubarak

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Morning routines to lower high cholesterol levels

Foods that boost stamina naturally

Foods that cure headache and migraine in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

Meet Salman, Akshay's co-star, who led superhit TV shows, films flopped, was left with less than Rs 2 lakh, then...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

A sessions court in Mysore has ordered a stay on the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, which is set to hit the screens on Wednesday, April 11

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

article-main
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is releasing in theatres today (April 11) but it seems that the sports drama has run into legal trouble hours before that. A Mysore court has reportedly ordered a stay on the release of the Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial after a Karnataka-based writer accused the makers of plagiarising his script.

As per a News 18 report, Mysore-based writer Anil Kumar has accused the film’s makers of stealing his story on the life of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. In a post on LinkedIn, Kumar wrote, “In 2010, I started writing the story and in 2018, I posted a poster about this, and I got in contact with ad director Sukhdas Suryavanshi through my LinkedIn post. He called me to Bombay (Mumbai) and asked me to get the script. I have the whole chat history. He told me that he’d make me meet Aamir Khan, but I couldn’t meet him for certain reasons. I gave him the story and registered the same with the Screen writers Association.”

Sukhdas Suryavanshi is an assistant director on Maidaan. The film is inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim and how he led the Indian football team through what is called the Golden Era of Indian Football. “Recently, I heard that a movie named Maidaan is getting released. I was surprised because even I have the same story. When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie. I named the story Paadakanduka,” Kumar added in his allegation.

Consequently, after Kumar moved the Principal district and session court in Mysore alleging plagiarism of his intellectual property rights, the court ordered a stay on the film’s release on Tuesday. The next hearing is scheduled on April 24.

Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, supported by an ensemble cast that also features Gajraj Rao ad Priyamani among others. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 11 on the occasion of Eid. Limited paid previews were held on Tuesday evening in select cinemas.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Gaza war: Hamas says Israeli proposal fails to meet Palestinian demands

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

Meet woman, DU alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, her AIR was...

Chhattisgarh: 12 dead, several injured as bus plunges into soil mine pit in Durg, PM Modi expresses condolences

Mukesh Ambani's company to lead massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement