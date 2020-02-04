'Maidaan': Not November, Ajay Devgn's film will now release on THIS date

On January 30, 2020, Ajay Devgn took to his social media pages and unveiled new posters of his forthcoming film Maidaan along with the release date. The film was all set to hit the screens on November 27, 2020. Now, the actor-filmmaker announced a new release date within a week of the earlier announcement. Yes, Maidaan is now slated to release on December 11, 2020. Ajay announced along with two new posters.

In the first poster, Ajay is seen giving an intense look with newspaper clippings behind him and players rolling in the mud in the second half of the poster. While in the second poster, Ajay is seen standing tall with football on the ground and in his hand while his team is on the backdrop standing united.

Ajay shared the post with a caption stating, "#Maidaan will now release on 11.12.2020. @pillumani @gajrajrao #BoneyKapoor @iamitrsharma @freshlimefilms @saiwyn @rudyrudranil @writish1 @joysengupta04 @skyflierindian @saregama_official @zeestudiosofficial @zeestudiosintl #BayViewProjects @maidaanofficial"

Check it out below:

Along with Ajay, Maidaan also stars Priyamani as the female lead along with Gajraj Rao in a pivotal role. The film is being directed by Amit Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor.

Maidaan is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football.

Earlier Keerthy Suresh was supposed to play the female lead but then she was replaced by Priyamani.