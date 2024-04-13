Twitter
Maidaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn-starrer sees huge 83% growth due to word of mouth, crosses Rs 15 crore

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has bounced back at the box office, registering an 83% growth on Saturday, owing to positive word of mouth

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan
After a disappointing opening at the box office, the tide seems to be turning for Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. The sports drama is now showing impressive growth, largely due to positive critics’ reviews and word of mouth from the audience. On Saturday, the third day of its release, Maidaan showed an estimated 83% growth at the box office in domestic earnings, setting up the promise for a healthy opening weekend.

Maidaan opened at a rather disappointing Rs 4.50 crore on Thursday, Eid. Adding the paid previews’ collections to the figure, the collections were still a low Rs 7.10 crore. It fell on Friday to Rs 3 crore. But on Saturday, as good word about the film began to spread, the Amit Ravindernath Sharma film bounced back. Sacnilk reported that it earned an estimated Rs 5.5 crore. In itself, the number is small but it shows an 83% growth over Friday.

This means that the film has now crossed Rs 15.6 crore net in India and over Rs 25 crore worldwide. If Maidaan maintains its legs over the week, it can set up a healthy first week and raise hopes of salvaging its lifetime collections.

Maidaan is based on the life of legendary Indian football coach Syed Adul Rahim (played by Devgn). It chronicles Rahim’s journey as the coach of the best Indian team that won two golds at Asian Games in the 1950s and 60s. The film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao and has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Many critics have called it one of the best sports films made in Bollywood.

Maidaan clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action extravaganza Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. The Ali Abbas Zafar film also released in theatres on Eid and scored a much higher opening day of Rs 15+ crore. However, due to negative reviews, its collections have fallen. Maidaan would look to capitalise on that and fill that gap in the minds of the audiences.

