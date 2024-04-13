Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn’s film continues to struggle, earns only Rs 2.75 crore on first Friday

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan lags behind Bade Miyan Chote Miyan despite positive reviews

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated sports drama, Maidaan finally hit the theatres on Eid. The film received a positive response from the audience, however, had a slow start at the box office. The film now continues to struggle at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Maidaan collected a total of Rs 7 crore at the box office on opening day, however, the film has now witnessed a drop and has collected only Rs 2.75 crore on its first Friday despite raking positive reviews from the audience. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is quite ahead in terms of collection.

While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opened to mixed reviews, the film is still running ahead of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan despite seeing a massive drop on the second day. While Maidaan collected Rs 2.75 crore on the first Friday, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected over Rs 7 crore.

Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a biographical sports drama produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The film is based on the life of Football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who revolutionized the sport in India. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao in key roles and has received positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

When the trailer of the film was released, netizens compared it to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India. Talking about the same the director said, “As soon as a sports film arrives, people compare these films because of the story of a coach and players. Even before watching the film, people assume that it's a similar film. There are no similarities between these films, except maybe 22 players are running after one ball on the field. The story is different, the struggle is different. This is also not a sports biopic, it's the journey of Abdul Rahim. Maidaan is about his emotional journey. Football is just the medium.”

