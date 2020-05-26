'Mai aa rahi hu Maa': Radhika Madan is homebound as flight operations resume

Radhika Madan took to her Instagram page and revealed that she is returning to Delhi from Mumbai as flight operations resume.

Now as flight operations have been resumed under certain guidelines, people are running to the airport to go home and be with their family after two months of the lockdown being announced. Amongst them is Radhika Madan. The actor is from Delhi and she has returned home to reunite with her family. Radhika took to her Instagram page and shared a photo clicked at the airport before she boarded the flight.

In the photo, the Angrezi Medium actor is seen wearing a white salwar suit with a face shield, headgear and yellow gloves. She is seen all smiles while showing the peace sign. Radhika captioned her photo stating, "Mai aa rahi hu Maa... #homebound #travelsafe #airportlook".

Check out the photo below:

Earlier during an interaction with Hindustan Times, Radhika spoke about the biggest learning during a pandemic. She stated, "The biggest learning so far for me has been realising the value of little and basic things, such as food. I feel so fortunate that I get to eat food every day, at a time where so many are going hungry. I have understood the value of my family and the value of my closed ones."

She added, "I have realised that we are running after things that are so temporary and fleeting — be it fame or money or anything like that. At the end of the day, whether it’s the richest [or the poorest] person in the world, it has come down to washing our hands and keeping our immunity strong."