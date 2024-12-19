Mahira Khan finally admitted that she was offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dream project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She also revealed why she lost working with the director.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Like his other projects, Heeramandi was also called a magnum opus, dazzled with huge sets and a talented ensemble cast. The show also marked the web debut of Manisha Koirala and the comeback of Sonakshi Sinha from a dull phase. However, did you know that Bhansali originally wanted to make the series with Pakistani heartthrobs, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan?

Recently, Mahira admitted to having lost an opportunity with Bhansali. While speaking to BBC Asia Network, Mahira said that since Bhansali has revealed her name, she's no longer hesitant to talk about Heeramandi, and shared an incident. The Legend of Maula Jatt actress revealed that 15 years ago (around 2006-2007) when she was a VJ she was offered Heeramandi. The actress said, "Shoutout to Moin Beg who came up with this concept. My friend from Mumbai was in Pakistan to find her wedding outfit which was getting made from Rizwan Beg. Moin Beg was there and they said they were looking for a girl from Pakistan for something. So, my friend Sharmeen said, 'Have you seen Mahira?' She is a VJ.' So, without telling me she took me to meet them'."

Mahira further said that she wore an old simple white salwar kameez and after meeting her, he said, 'You're Madhubala'. And then he asked, 'Would you like it if you did an Indian film?' Mahira recalled, "I said 'Yes I'll do it but with Shah Rukh Khan.' Imagine my confidence at that point in time. So, he said, 'I want you to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali, so come to Mumbai'."

Mahira further added, "Cut to..we are in Mumbai. 'Saawariya' had been released and he was not in town. The day I was going back, I got a call from Moin Baeg and he said, 'Sanjay is back, let's go and meet him.' I met him and what a genius. He told me about 'Heeramandi'. He was excited that somehow I would be a part of it. It was in the works and it was a film at that time."

How Mahira lost Heeramandi?

The actress revealed, "Right after that, some attacks happened (seemingly 26/11). There were political problems. I've written about that trip in my journals. One of the things I've written about that trip is that it was such a dream." On the work front, Mahira will next be seen in Neelofer.

