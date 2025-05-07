Caling Operation Sindoor an act of "heinous provocation", Pakistani actress Mahira Khan criticised India and wrote, "You attack cities in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you."

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted strikes on nine terrorist camps within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the wee hours on Wednesday, May 7. The surgical strike came in response to the shocking attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. 25 Indians and one Nepali national lost their lives in the attack. Now, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has defended her own nation and criticised India for Operation Sindoor.

Taking to her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, Mahira wrote, "I am grateful that I live in a country where I am not dictated to say what I have to. I have a voice and I CAN use it. We speak up when there are injustices in our own land, we condemn violence wherever it happens even my country Pakistan is instantly blamed without ANY evidence."

"India, your war and hate rhetoric has continued for many years. Have seen and experienced it with my own eyes. Your media fans the flames of division. Your most powerful voices remain silent in the face of genocides and war crimes - silenced not my law, but by fear! And in that fear, you claim victory. But to me, your silence is your greatest defeat. You attack cities in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you", she further added.

Sharing her love and support for her nation, Mahira concluded, "My Pakistan, I love you. May we do the right thing. May we never stoop to that level even after this heinous provocation. May peace prevail. Ameen. Pakistan Zindabad. Pakistan Paaindabad." Though Mahira's social media acconunts, along with several other Pakistani celebrities, remain banned in India, the screenshot of her statement went viral on the internet.





Mahira Khan starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 crime drama Raees in her only Indian film till date. After the 2016 terrorist attack against Indian Armed forces in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir, there were calls to ban the film, but it was released smoothly. Mahira's famous Pakistani films and shows are The Legend of Maula Jatt, Humsafar, Superstar, and Bol among others.

READ | Meet actress, whose debut film was huge flop, then gave India's first Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, has massive net worth of Rs...