Pakistani star actresses, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, have slammed the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, the attack by India on terrorist camps in PoK, Pakistan. Both female stars took to Instagram to express their discontent over the retaliation move made by India for the Pahalagam terror attack, and called it 'a cowardly act'.

Mahira Khan, on her Instagram story, shared a tweet by Fatima Bhutto and wrote, "Seriously, cowardly! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen." Hania Aamir also shared Fatima Bhutto's tweet on her Instagram story and called the operation 'cowardly'. Though the official handles of these Pakistani actresses are banned in India, their Insta stories went viral on the internet.

Here are the reactions of Hania and Mahira

Why did Hania and Mahira call Operation Sindoor a 'cowardly' act?

As per the claim of Pakistani writer Fatima Bhutto, a child got seriously injured during the operation. While sharing a report on her X, she tweeted, "One of the victims of India's aggression is a child. What kind of state bombs multiple civilian sites while people are sleeping?"

In another tweet, Fatima slammed the Indian Army's operation, and wrote, "India striking multiple sites in Pakistan is a sign of how unhinged the country has become, following Israel's flagrant contempt for international law and diplomacy. To date, they have provided zero evidence to substantiate their wild claims, making them a rogue actor."

What is Operation Sindoor?

The Indian government confirmed the late-night strikes under the Operation Sindoor, and issued a statement, stating that the operation was “measured, precise and non-escalatory," which was aimed at terror infrastructure. The statement reads, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted."

The press note further informed, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable." The note ended with the information about a 'detailed briefing' on the operation that will happen today.