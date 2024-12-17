Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were seen smoking together in USA in pictures that went viral in 2017.

In 2017, a few photos of Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor smoking cigarettes together stormed the internet. The pictures, which were clicked in the USA, created a stir on the internet sparking rumours about their relationship. The actors also posed together at an awards event in Dubai in the same year. Soon, the speculations around their rumoured relationship died down.

Now, Mahira has broken silence on those pictures and shared that she cried daily and thought her career was over after her photos with Ranbir went viral on the internet. Talking to BBC Asian Network, the Pakistani actress said, "It’s been a crazy ride. My audience has travelled this journey with me. The divorce, having a baby and my baby being along in this journey with me, being single for so long, those photos coming out, a ban somewhere else in another country...it has just been insane. Those were tough times and amazing times but there also have been moments that have been tougher but I have chosen not to share them."

"When the photos came out there was an article called 'The Little White Dress' that was published in BBC and I failed to see the brilliance of that article at that time. In fact, I think I may have. I remember reading it and thinking, 'Is my career over?' In that article, it was written that 'here is a woman who has achieved this kind of success that no one in Pakistan has achieved, all the endorsements and all that, and now it is all gone. What is going to happen to her?' I read it and I was like 'Damn.' But I told myself, 'Are you mad? This is going to end,' maybe it was the 14-year-old Mahira that told me. But I won’t lie that that time was very tough. I wouldn’t get out of the bed, I was crying daily, it affected my professional and personal life. Lots happened on my personal side", Mahira further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahira's last film was epic action drama The Legend of Maula Jatt. Released in 2022, the film featured her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan in the titular role, and turned out to be the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us