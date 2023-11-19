Mahima Makwana says 'I didn't get work' despite making Bollywood debut with Salman Khan: 'My character went unnoticed'

Mahima Makwana says her character went unnoticed and didn't get work even after making debut with Salman Khan's Antim.

Mahima Makwana, who started her career with TV shows, gained popularity with her TV show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke in which she played one of the leads. Later, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan with the film Antim starring Aayush Sharma.

However, her character went unnoticed. In her recent interview with Instant Bollywood, the actress talked about her debut and said she didn’t get work after working in Antim. The actress mentioned that she never spoke about this on camera but her character went unnoticed. People do tell her that she worked really well in the film and her praise her for her performance, but still she didn’t get work and wonders why.

Watch:

Mahima then talked about terms like brand, marketing, and star, which were entirely new concepts to her. During her television stint, her focus solely revolved around showing up on set and dedicating herself to acting. Post work, she'd return home to rest. However, the shift came with new demands—being visible and aligning with specific brands. Reflecting on this, Mahima shared the challenges she faced in securing reputable brands, highlighting the difficulty in accessing them.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 has won the masses and the record-breaking collections at the box office prove it. The third installment of the Tiger franchise has impressed fans, but a certain section of people are calling Tiger 3 pro-Pakistan.

Spoilers! In the movie, Pakistani Prime Minister Nazreen Irani (played by Simran) announces that the country is ready to cut off 50% of its defence budget if India is ready to reciprocate. While addressing the media, Nazreen says, "Pakistan aman aur chain ki beej bona chahte hai. Sawaal yeh hai ki kya India bhi yehi chahta hai (Pakistan wants peace. The question is if India wishes for the same)." During the climax, when PM gives her speech, she says, "Maine aur baachiyon ne tey kar liya hai ki hum nafrat aur aman mein se kisse chunna hai. PM Saab aapka kya khayaal hai (We have decided what to choose between hate and peace. What's your choice, Mr PM)?"