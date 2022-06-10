Mahima Chaudhry reveals her daughter didn’t go to school during her breast cancer recovery

Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram

The Signature, Mahima Chaudhry's comeback film, is now in production. Her admirers and friends learned about her cancer diagnosis and recovery courtesy to a video uploaded on Instagram by actor Anupam Kher. Mahima has finally spoken out about her treatment in Mumbai and how her daughter Ariana was her most steadfast supporter at the time.

Mahima's first film, Pardes, was released in 1997, and she went on to star in a number of others, including Daag, Dhadkan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Kya Kare, and Lajja. In 2013, she divorced her husband Bobby Mukherji and now lives with her daughter Ariana.

Mahima told ETimes that she told her mum she was staying at home because she didn't want the COVID virus to spread while she was recovering. As a result, when school reopened following the COVID period, she didn't show up. They allowed her to take her lessons online, so she did.

For the unversed, Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers.”

Mahima Chaudhry, for the uninitiated, is an Indian model and actress who has acted in Hindi films. Chaudhry worked as a model and acted in a few television commercials in the 1990s before pursuing a career in movies.