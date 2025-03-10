Mahima Chaudhry has reacted to criticism Nadaaniyan received and defended Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor from trolls.

Actress Mahima Chaudhary has reacted to negative reviews her latest film Nadaaniyan received, and defended the leads, debutants Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Ever since the Karan Johar-produced romantic drama was released on Netflix, Ibrahim and Khushi's 'hammy acting' is getting trolled. Netizens are now calling Karan's Student of the Year a 'masterpiece' in the comparison of Ibrahim-Khushi's film.

In Nadaaniyaan, the Pardes girl plays Khushi's mother, and is paired opposite Suniel Shetty. Mahima has noticed negative feedback towards the film, and she has her opinion on it. At IIFA 2025, DNA India interacts with Mahima about the bad reviews, and trolls. She says, "They (the negative reviews) are okay. The audience is divided. Whether it was Animal or any other film in the past, they were criticised. Some people like real cinema, some like make-believe. I sometimes wanted to watch real cinema. Sometimes I want to watch something easy. It will always be divided."

Ask Mahima about her reaction to her role, and she happily adds, "After the film released. I called a few of my all my friends and close ones, and the majority of people have told me 'we've already watched'. I've been receiving lots of love and positive messages on my DM."

For the unversed, Nadaaniyan marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. This is also the third film of Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's daughter and late Sridevi's daughter, after The Archies and Loveyapa. In the review of Nadaaniyaan, DNA India mentioned, "The first 30-40 mins of the film look disjointed. You'll find the setting, characters, and story superficial. You may find the film difficult to connect. However, it is the family drama in the latter half, the performances of senior actors that enhance the narrative for good. The film could have been much better if they could delve more, or rather give proper closure to Suniel-Mahima's story. Overall, Nadaaniyan is a pleasing rom-com that offers a fresh breeze of romance and can be enjoyed with family."