BOLLYWOOD

Mahima Chaudhry admits she had 'no symptoms' of breast cancer, reveals how it can be detected: 'Cancer is something that you can't recognise'

Mahima Chaudhry opened up about surviving breast cancer and admitted that she had 'no clue' about the symptoms of the illness. The actress revealed how breast cancer can be detected.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 07:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mahima Chaudhry admits she had 'no symptoms' of breast cancer, reveals how it can be detected: 'Cancer is something that you can't recognise'
Mahima Chaudhry
Actor and breast cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry recently opened up about her health journey and the importance of early testing for women. The actress spoke about her cancer journey while talking to ANI on the sidelines of the Young Women Breast Cancer Conference 2025, where she was invited for a special session to share her story of strength after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

Speaking to ANI, Mahima explained that her cancer was detected unexpectedly. She said that she had gone for a routine yearly check-up, and while sharing how she had "no symptoms" and "no clue," she pointed out that breast cancer often cannot be felt early without tests. "There were no symptoms. I didn't go in for a breast cancer screening. I just went in for a yearly check-up. I had no clue I had breast cancer. Cancer is something that you can't recognise on your own early. It can only be detected early through tests. So if you keep going in for a yearly check-up, you will be able to detect it early and seek early treatment..." said Mahima.

Mahima also spoke about how cancer treatment in India has changed since her diagnosis. While talking about the "huge difference" she sees today, the actress mentioned improvements like cheaper generic medicines and better support from pharmaceutical companies.

"Since my diagnosis three to four years ago, there has been a huge difference in cancer treatment in India. Many generic medicines are much cheaper now, you get better support from pharmaceutical companies, and there's much more awareness of cancer... I got a lot of motivation by hearing the stories of other people fighting strongly against cancer..." said the actress.

On the work front, Mahima was last seen in the film The Signature, which also starred Anupam Kher. The film, produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, revolved around the story of Arvind (played by Kher), whose life changes when his wife collapses at the airport just before a much-awaited trip.

