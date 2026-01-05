Mahhi Vij DROPS first post after divorcing Jay Bhanushali, hints at disappointment, advises 'never stop being...': 'Why people believe in...'

Delhi riots case: BIG decision on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam today, SC to deliver judgment in 2020 violence
BOLLYWOOD
After Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali issued a joint statement about their separation on their social media, the actress shared several Instagram stories, hinting at being 'disappointed', living her life as a 'good person', and enjoying quality time with her kids.
Actress Mahhi Vij dropped a series of Instagram stories soon after announcing her separation from Jay Bhanushali. For the unversed, Mahhi and Jay officially ended their 14-year marriage and issued a joint statement on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Mahhi and Jay, as per their statement, will continue to co-parent their kids and will remain best friends. An hour after the announcement, Mahhi shared a video of his daughter enjoying a slide at a seemingly playgroup.
Also read: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Mahhi Vij is in all smiles, but hints at 'being disappointed'
In another story, Mahhi is seen enjoying a strawberry pudding, and she's in all smiles. Her third Instagram story hinted at her respect for her former husband due to his love for their kids. She shared a post that says, "I love people that love my kids. I have a special place in my heart forever." In another story, Mahhi hinted at being a good person, "Be the reason why people in beautiful souls, kind hearts, and good energy. Never stop being a good person." At last, Mahhi dropped a post about 'being disappointed', and added, "You will end up really disappointed, if you think people will do for you as you do for them."
Check out Mahhi Vij's Instagram stories
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation
Mahhi and Jay issued a joint statement on their Instagram, which reads, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values." They promised to be good parents to their three children while living their individual lives. "For the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi, and Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them." For the unversed, Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011, and the couple adopted two children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017. They welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019.