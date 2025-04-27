Mahesh Manjrekar said that Maharashtra has saved the Hindi film industry. He also reacted to the success of Chhaava, stating that the film worked because of the story of Chhatrapti Sambhaji Maharaj.

Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar opened up about the success of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, and how the historical drama saved Hindi cinema. In a recent interview with Mirchi Marathi, the Kaante actor emphasised the movie's success and stated that the reason why Chhaava earned Rs 800 crore worldwide is because of the character, and not the actor. Chhaava is based on the life of bravery and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and his fight against Emperor Aurangzeb. Mahesh said that people went to watch Chhaava for Sambhaji Maharaj, and not Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking in Marathi, Mahesh added that if people had gone for Chhaava due to Vicky, his last five films wouldn't have flopped. "Vicky Kaushal is a very fine actor. His film Chhaava collected ₹800 crore. But Vicky Kaushal cannot say that people came to see him. Otherwise, they would have come to watch his previous five films too. The audience came to see the character of Sambhaji Maharaj. His earlier films didn’t perform like this."

Mahesh proudly stated how Maharashtra and Chhaava saved Bollywood and revived Hindi cinema. "My Maharashtra has saved the Hindi film industry, remember this. Today, Chhaava is doing well, and 80% of its credit goes to Maharashtra. In fact, 90% of the credit goes to Pune and the surrounding regions. Maharashtra can save the industry."

Chhaava is directed by Lukka Chuppi and Mimi director Laxman Utekar, and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. As Sacnilk reported, Chhaava grossed Rs 807 crores worldwide. In India, Chhaava surpassed Rs 600 crores in India, becoming the third Hindi movie after Stree 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule. For the unversed, before Chhaava, Vicky was seen in average Dunki, sleeper hit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and hit Sam Bahadur. In a way, Mahesh Manjrekar made an incorrect claim.