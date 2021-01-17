Mahesh Manjrekar booked for allegedly slapping, abusing a man

A non-cognizable offence has been registered at Yavat Police Station in Pune against actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing a person over an incident of road rage on January 15, 2021.

According to a complaint registered with Yavat Police station on January 15 complainant, Kailash Satpute dashed Manjarekar's car from the back "mistakenly" on way to Solapur in which his car was damaged.

Manjarekar slapped the complainant and abused, it said. The offence is registered under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Yawat police station's Inspector Bhausaheb Patil narrated the incident to Indian Express by stating, "The incident took place on Friday night, on Pune Solapur highway. Near Yawat, Manjrekar’s car was hit by complainant’s car. The incident was followed by a heated argument between them. The complainant Satpute has claimed that he was slapped and abused by Manjrekar. We have registered a non-cognizable offence."

When Mahesh was asked about it, he shared, "I was on my way to Chaufula for a shoot, where a crew of around 200 people were waiting for me. Somewhere near Yawat, this driver hit my car from behind. Two colleagues, who were in my car, have suffered whiplash due to the impact. I now know damages to my car are around Rs 4 lakh. We then found out that he and those accompanying him were clearly drunk. I was in a hurry for the shoot and decided not to file a complaint because people were waiting for me. Now I feel I should have gone to the police station."

The filmmaker-actor added, "After the incident, the driver did not even bother to get out of the car to apologise. The person has filed a complaint on Saturday and not on the same night because he was drunk at that time. I don’t know why it is being made into a big issue."

(Inputs from ANI)