Mahesh Bhatt says he was 'devastated' after seeing Alia Bhatt's performance in this film: 'I didn't understand...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mahesh Bhatt says he was 'devastated' after seeing Alia Bhatt's performance in this film: 'I didn't understand...'

Mahesh Bhatt also stated that her daughter Alia Bhatt was "just a mannequin" in her debut film Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar. Read on to know which Alia Bhatt's performance has impressed her father the most.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 11:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mahesh Bhatt says he was 'devastated' after seeing Alia Bhatt's performance in this film: 'I didn't understand...'
Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahesh Bhatt talked about the evolution of his daughter Alia Bhatt as an actor in the Hindi film industry in a recent interview. While he picked one of her performances which left him devastated, he also stated that he found Alia 'just a mannequin' in her debut film Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar in 2012.

In an interview with India Today, when Mahesh Bhatt was asked which is his favourite performance of her daughter Alia, he said, "I must say that I was devastated by Udta Punjab. I didn’t understand when did this girl, this Juhu girl exposed to our home, where we live like a normal family....how did this Juhu girl get the accent right of an adivasi from Chhattisgarh. It was amazing. I was astounded by that."

"Her raw power, and her ability to get into such a vulnerable space, and bare her heart. Highway and Udta Punjab...It was a departure from that girl who was just a mannequin in Student of the Year. You see the evolution in your child also", the multiple National Award-winning filmmaker added. Highway and Udta Punjab were directed by Imtiaz Ali and Abhishek Chaubey, respectively.

Mahesh Bhatt had directed his daughter Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2 in 2020. A sequel to his critically and commercially acclaimed film Sadak released in 1991, Alia-starrer was a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar and received extremely negative reviews from audiences and critics for its poor script, screenplay, and dialogues.

The 2020 release also featured Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jisshu Sengupta, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh's eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt in a special appearance. Mahesh Bhatt returned to direction after 21 years with Sadak 2 and has stated that he will never direct a film again.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will leave you shocked, every month they pay Rs...

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will leave you shocked, every month they pay Rs...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary, given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal?

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary, given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal?

After Rau's IAS centre, Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti takes big step, announces to...

After Rau's IAS centre, Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti takes big step, announces to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement