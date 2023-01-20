Mahesh Bhatt underwent heart surgery, son Rahul Bhatt confirms: Report

Mahesh Bhatt- Rahul Bhatt

Filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt underwent surgery after facing health issues. As per the report of Hindustan Times, Sr Bhatt was not well a few days ago. He went for a routine check-up, but the doctors suggested that he might undergo surgery. Thus, Mahesh Bhatt underwent angioplasty.

The reports further stated that the surgery was conducted four days ago. Filmmaker's son Rahul Bhatt confirmed the reports about the health condition to ETimes. He even said that his father was admitted to the hospital earlier this week, where he underwent heart surgery. The good news is that Mahesh is back home now and recovering fast, Rahul confirmed.

Speaking briefly to the portal, Rahul added, "But all's well that ends well. He is alright now and back home. I cannot give you more details as too many people were not allowed in the hospital." No other family members, including Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt have commented on the same.

Last year in November, Mahesh Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan become proud grandparents to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.”

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June of this year. The Brahmastra couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on April 14, 2022 in Ranbir's Mumbai residence after years of courtship. Two months after getting married, the couple offered their fans such an amazing surprise.