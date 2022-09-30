Mahesh Bhatt says he is 'the only one who made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan'

File Photo

Popular filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, in his recent interview, said that he will always be grateful to Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan. He praised King Khan and said that he is an ‘unusual’ guy.

For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt’s 1996 film Chaahat featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Pooja Bhatt and Ramya Krishnan. Apart from Chaahat, SRK also starred in 1998 Duplicate, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Mahesh said, "I am the only one who has made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan. Though he was coming into his own and I love Shah Rukh, amazing guy. But in spite of my dismissal performance, he treated me always like a king and it takes a king to treat another person like a king. An unusual guy I'll always be grateful to him."

While praising the actor, Mahesh Bhatt said, “You don't make people like that. He's an amazing guy. The actor in him is obviously the vehicle on which the persona stands but I've listened to his heartbeat. There's a very big man in it, a very generous, courageous, great human being.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be featured in Pathaan. Recently, SRK dropped a glimpse of his chiseled physique from the film. For the past few months, SRK, Deepika, and John have been sharing an important asset of the film, on the 25th of every month. This is their reminder to the fans about the release date of Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan posted his well-toned, shirtless photo on Twitter, and set the internet on fire. Khan even teased about the anticipation for the film's trailer in his caption. Khan wrote, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan."