Mahesh Bhatt says Alia Bhatt is 'go-getter', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'laidback': 'She has gone through alchemical change after...'

The power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot with each other in 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha in the same year. Both the star kids are among the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry today. In a recent interview, Alia's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt talked about them and also shared how Alia and Ranbir are different from each other.

Speaking to Himanshu Mehta on his podcast, the Arth director shared that he is shocked seeing how much Alia has matured after becoming a mother. "I’m very happy she’s a self-made girl. Alia has astounded me! What is unique about her is that she has a taste for taking risks, and she’s taken detours into diverse narratives. Alia has gone through an alchemical change after she became a mother. I see a new depth in her. With this young girl becoming a mother, there’s a coming-of-age of a different kind, a different kind of maturity in her."

Adding what Ranbir thinks of Alia, Mahesh added, "He says, ‘Alia is made of different stuff.’ When I ask him, ‘What do you mean?’ he says, ‘Her ambition to do more and more and more is unbelievably astounding'." The veteran filmmaker also stated what sets his daughter and son-in-law apart as he said, "While he’s a person who’s very laid-back and comfortable, he just wants to do enough. She’s a go-getter."

On the work front, after Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The romantic drama is slated to release on March 20, 2026 on Eid. Before this, Alia also has the spy thriller Alpha lined up for release on Christmas 2025. Also featuring Sharvari, the action thriller is the seventh film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

