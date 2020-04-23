Mahesh Bhatt reveals Alia Bhatt met Soni Razdan and him few days ago, but...

Sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are living separately and it was revealed by their mother Soni Razdan earlier during an interaction. This hinted at the fact that Alia must be living-in with beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Now, during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Alia's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt revealed that amid lockdown, she had come down to meet Soni and him but maintained a good distance while doing so.

Bhatt told the tabloid, "We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfil the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood."

Meanwhile, when Soni was asked if Shaheen and Alia are watching her show Buniyaad re-run, the veteran actor had said, "Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth."

On the work front, Alia is all set to collaborate with Mahesh in his comeback directorial Sadak 2 co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur which is a sequel to his 1991 film. The movie is likely to release in the second half of this year.