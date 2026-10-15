Mahesh Bhatt reunites with Prashant Narayanan 15 years after Murder 2, lauds actor's dedication, rawness: 'I've always appriciated honesty'

Mahesh Bhatt has reunited with Prashant Narayanan after Murder 2, and the filmmaker goes gaga praising the actor's honesty towards work.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has lauded actor Prashant Narayanan for conviction and rawness in his performances. The director-producer has worked with Prashant Narayanan in Murder 2, where he keenly observed his traits as an artiste. Prashant Narayanan has been announced as the recent addition to the cast of Naam: To Live Is War along with Shefali Bagga. The director- producer is spearheading the entire project creatively.

Mahesh Bhatt on Prashant Narayanan

Speaking about the vision behind the film's ensemble, Mahesh Bhatt said, "What excites me about the film Naam: To Live Is War is the opportunity to bring together actors with different sensibilities and strengths". He told IANS, "Prashant Narayanan has a certain rawness and conviction in his performances that make his characters memorable. I experienced that firsthand while working with him on Murder 2, and I have always appreciated the honesty he brings to his roles".

Mahesh Bhatt on Shefali Bagga

He further mentioned, "Shefali Bagga is a welcome addition to the film, bringing her own personality and screen presence to the cast. Both actors bring something different to the table, and that diversity is important when you are telling a story with multiple characters and layers". The film also stars Veer Pahariya, Varun Sharma and Vijyant Kohli.

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Producers Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay said in a joint statement, "Collaborating with a visionary like Mahesh Bhatt is an incredible journey. For 'Naam: To Live Is War', we wanted an ensemble that doesn't just play characters, but lives them. Bringing together unique talents like Veer, Varun, Prashant, Vijayant, and Shefali has created a magical synergy on screen. We are thrilled to present a film that is as powerful in its performances as it is in its storytelling."

The film is produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay under Utsav Entertainment and Productions, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, with Alphaneon Studioz on board as the studio partner.