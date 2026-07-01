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Mahesh Bhatt returns to theatre with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, reunites with Anu Malik

Mahesh Bhatt is making his return to theatre with the original Hindi play Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, featuring music by Anu Malik and starring Imran Zahid and debutante Namitaa Sachdeva.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 01:33 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mahesh Bhatt returns to theatre with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, reunites with Anu Malik
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Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is set to make his return to theatre with an original Hindi stage production titled Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi. The play will premiere on July 5 at the Mukti Auditorium in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Presented by Bhatt, the production features original music by Anu Malik and stars actor Imran Zahid alongside theatre debutante Namitaa Sachdeva.

A Story Of Dreams, Hope And Resilience

Set in the turbulent 1990s, the play follows the journey of a young man who leaves home with nothing but a dream and an unwavering determination to succeed. As he experiences love, heartbreak and life's many challenges, he realises that true success lies not in material achievements but in becoming a compassionate human being.

The play aims to highlight hope, resilience and the power of self-belief.

Mahesh Bhatt On Returning To Theatre

Speaking about his comeback to the stage, Bhatt said, "Theatre strips away the camouflage. There are no retakes, only the actor, the audience and the truth of the moment." Praising his long-time protégé Imran Zahid, he added, "Talent is common. Commitment is rare. Imran has remained faithful to the stage with the humility and hunger of a true artist."

Speaking about writer Dinesh Gautam, Bhatt said, "Dinesh writes with honesty and compassion. His stories don't chase applause, they seek truth."

On composer Anu Malik, he added, "Anu has an extraordinary gift for turning emotion into melody. His music gives this play its heartbeat."

Anu Malik And The Team Share Their Excitement

Anu Malik revealed that he immediately connected with the project. "The title itself spoke to me. The moment I heard the story, I knew I wanted to compose for it," he said.

Director Tariquee Haameed shared, "Powerful theatre doesn't need grand sets, it needs honest performances. Our aim is to create an experience where every silence, every word and every emotion reaches the audience."

Writer Dinesh Gautam, who is also a television journalist, said, "This play is a tribute to ordinary people who struggle, fall and still find the courage to dream again. If audiences reflect in it, the writing has served its purpose."

Imran Zahid And Namitaa Sachdeva On The Play

Lead actor Imran Zahid described the production as deeply personal. "Every play with Mahesh Bhatt is a lesson in truth. As his protégé for over fifteen years, I've grown not just as an actor, but as a human being. Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi is deeply personal to me, and I hope audiences see a part of their own dreams and struggles in this journey," he said.

Making her theatre debut, Namitaa Sachdeva said, "Making my theatre debut with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi is honestly unbelievable. Theatre has taught me discipline, focus and the importance of being present, no matter what is happening in life. I hope audiences connect with my journey as deeply as I have."

A Long-Standing Creative Partnership

The production marks another collaboration between Mahesh Bhatt and Imran Zahid following their acclaimed stage productions, including Daddy, Arth, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Baat Niklegi Toh.

The duo's latest venture continues their shared commitment to meaningful and socially relevant theatre.

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