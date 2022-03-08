Mahesh Bhatt recalls discussing Alia Bhatt’s future with Amitabh Bachchan

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently talked about his daughter Alia Bhatt and her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. While talking about the same he mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan had written a ‘generous’ letter.

The filmmaker revealed his discussion with Amitabh Bachchan about Alia Bhatt’s future. While speaking to Barkha Dutt for Moji Story, he talked about and his wife Soni Razdan talked about Alia Bhatt. The Filmmaker said, “I think what is unique about Alia is… She has an unquenchable thirst to go higher and higher.”

He mentioned that Alia realises that her talent comes from a ‘different part of herself’. Therefore, she is able to do ‘this tightrope walking of keeping the locomotive of going ahead and fuelling that but also tremendous empathy and a heart as open as a child’.

“She soaks in life,” he said, “What astounds me about her in Gangubai is that she is a Juhu girl who was hardly exposed to the film culture. Where did she pick all this up?” The filmmaker also said that he is concerned about the actress becoming ‘power drunk’.

Mahesh Bhatt mentioned that Alia tasted success from her very first film ‘Student of the Year’ but never let her success overshow her. While speaking about Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction, he said he wrote a very ‘generous’ letter to Alia after he watched some of her films. “Even after Gangubai, he wrote a very generous letter. I think it is the kind of letter that only actors who would make it in the movies dream about. I asked him, ‘Sooner or later, we all peak and burnout. Don’t you think Alia will inevitably reach there someday at that crossroad?'” Mahesh Bhatt continued, adding, “Mr Bachchan said, ‘I don’t think so. Because she doesn’t know how she does it. She doesn’t know yet from where she gets it’. She is a natural and let her be an enigma, a mystery.”

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’ which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.